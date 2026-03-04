The Best Black Sneakers of All-Time, Ranked

There’s no colorway that's more versatile than an all-black sneaker. And while some silhouettes donning the black-on-black color scheme are synonymous with individuals who are up to no good like the Air Force 1, others have become sought-after releases, like the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Phantom.”

In addition to the Air Force 1 Low, it’s worth noting that there are a few other general release pairs on this list that deserve recognition for having their own individual moments and resurgences in the sneaker space throughout the years, including the Superstar and the Huarache. On the other side of the spectrum, there are several more premium releases that took the internet by storm like the Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 collab and Prada’s America’s Cup.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the Best All-Black Sneakers of All Time.

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