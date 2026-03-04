The Best Black Sneakers of All-Time, Ranked

There’s no colorway that's more versatile than an all-black sneaker. And while some silhouettes donning the black-on-black color scheme are synonymous with individuals who are up to no good like the Air Force 1, others have become sought-after releases, like the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Phantom.”
In addition to the Air Force 1 Low, it’s worth noting that there are a few other general release pairs on this list that deserve recognition for having their own individual moments and resurgences in the sneaker space throughout the years, including the Superstar and the Huarache. On the other side of the spectrum, there are several more premium releases that took the internet by storm like the Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 collab and Prada’s America’s Cup.
Without further ado, here are our picks for the Best All-Black Sneakers of All Time.
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
Adidas Superstar ‘Triple Black’
The black-on-black Adidas Superstar deserves a spot on this list for its versatility alone. It’s a sneaker you can wear year-round as well as dress up or dress down. The model’s unmistakable design elements, like the shell toe and Three Stripes on the sides, still manage to stand out even on this murdered-out black sneaker. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 11 ‘Cap & Gown’
I got to work the release of the “Cap and Gown” Air Jordan 11 back in my retail days, and let me tell you, a lot of people loved the “Gamma” 11s for the exact same reason. An all-black Air Jordan 11 is something you can dress up or down. The “Cap and Gown” version stripped away the pops of color and delivered a cleaner, more formal look that people really gravitated towards. With the recent craze around the Gamma 11s, I think this pair would do well again today. —Douglas Jase
Prada America’s Cup ‘Black’
The Prada America’s Cup is not only the best luxury sneaker of all time, it’s a great sneaker, period. For almost 30 years, the model has been an aspirational piece of footwear history—with some versions now hitting over $1,000 at retail. It takes both color and material well, allowing it a level of versatility that rivals much more mainstream models. Nowhere is that versatility on display though better than the all-black version, which has been utilized everywhere from the streets to boardrooms to formal events. —Zac Dubasik
Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Black’
Supreme and Nike hit it out of the park when they came together to collaborate on the Air Max 95 back in 2019. The project featured three colorways of the classic runner, but we’re focusing on the all-black running sneaker here. The sneaker, a remake of the “Lux” edition from the early 2000s, featured premium leather that was made in Italy instead of the traditional mesh upper, and even has very subtle Supreme branding underneath the eyelets. This iteration was even debuted by none other than Drake prior to its release, further adding to the hype. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 3 ‘Black Cat’
The Air Jordan 3 is another example of how Jordan Brand was able to apply an all-black color scheme to an already popular model and have it just work. The “Black Cat” Jordan 3 features a mixture of materials throughout, including a nubuck upper, elephant overlays, and a patent leather mudguard. —Victor Deng
Nike Air Huarache ‘Triple Black’
This is a shoe you truly had to be there for. What might now seem like a random general release was all the rage in the mid-2010s. The Air Huarache running sneaker had been around for decades at the time, originally releasing in 1991, and was designed by Tinker Hatfield of Air Jordan fame. Yet there it was, more popular than ever, becoming a staple sneaker of the jogger era. It holds up today too—the all-black color scheme suits the silhouette well thanks to its many layers and materials. —Zac Dubasik
Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Anthracite‘
Foamposites have long held a reputation for durability—a welcome compromise to their lack of comfort. So it only makes sense that an all-black version would be embraced by fans of the basketball silhouette. Early examples came in the form of Foamposite Pros during its original run in the late ‘90s, before an all-black Foam One finally hit in 2007. A “Stealth” version launched in 2012 that mostly fit the bill, but featured a clear outsole. 2020’s “Anthracite” edition (which released again in 2023) brought the sole back to its full blacked-out glory though, and helped kick off the resurgence of the model over the past few years. —Zac Dubasik
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Phantom’
Travis Scott’s Air Jordan collabs aren’t usually notable for their vibrant colorways, and this “Phantom” edition maintains that ethos. Yet, it’s notable for that exact same reason, standing out amongst the typical earth tone looks with an all-black makeup that’s quietly become one of the best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows, and graduation day favorite as well. The materials play a big part in its success, with the black nubuck giving it an even darker look than traditional leather, offset perfectly by its contrast stitching. Its popularity seems to be growing too, with resale prices on the steady incline since its 2022 release, and now averages over $800 on the secondary market. —Zac Dubasik
Nike Air Force 1 ‘Triple Black’
The triple black Air Force 1 has a funny reputation online. The “Black Air Force 1 energy” jokes and NBA YoungBoy fan memes have become part of its identity. But before all that, and even outside of it, the all-black Air Force 1 actually sits closer to the all-white pair than people think.The Air Force 1 is one of the greatest sneakers of all time, period. The all-black version just happens to be more practical. It holds up better in rough conditions, doesn’t get dirty as easily, and still keeps that clean, stealthy look. The memes probably won’t ever fully disappear, but the shoe deserves a bit of a rebrand. I’ll cop a pair of the black sneakers and do some good in them just to prove it. —Douglas Jase
Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat’
It’s hard to argue any other shoe over the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4 as the best all-black sneaker. It’s one of the most popular Air Jordan silhouettes that’s doused in a simple stealthy color scheme and was designed to honor Michael Jordan’s “Black Cat” nickname. If we’re just looking on the surface of this colorway, it’s also a sneaker that goes well with any fit. The style was first introduced in May 2006 and instantly became one of the most popular makeups of the model, despite it not being a colorway that MJ himself wore on a NBA court. The style rereleased in 2020 and then again most recently in 2025, with the most recent pair featuring “Nike Air” branding for the first time. When it comes to the best all-black sneakers, it doesn’t get any better than this. —Victor Deng