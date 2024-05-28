Now that the year is coming to an end, sneaker leakers are beginning to tease more Jordan Brand releases in the pipeline for 2024. After learning about the return of the "Columbia" Air Jordan 11, it appears that the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 is also coming back in late 2024.

News of the purported "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 retro was initially revealed by trusted leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, but sources with knowledge of the brand’s upcoming drops have also confirmed this to Complex.

The "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 was originally released in June 2007, and the style hasn't seen the light of day since then. The sneaker wore an all-black color scheme as a nod to Michael Jordan's "Black Cat" nickname, including the nubuck upper and signature elephant print panels on the heel and toe. The standout element of the style was the black patent leather at the midfoot. There are no leaked images of the rumored 2024 version at the time of writing, and the pair pictured here is the original '07 release.

As of now, the upcoming "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 retro is expected to hit retailers during the holiday season next year. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for updates.

UPDATE (05/28): New details about the purported "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 retro have emerged. According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the popular style is now rumored to return to shelves sometime in March 2025.