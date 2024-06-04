Tim Hortons Made Donut-Flavored Adidas Sambas for National Donut Day

Tim Hortons is celebrating this year's National Donut Day, which is observed annually on the first Friday of June, with a special sneaker giveaway.

The Canadian coffee chain announced on Instagram yesterday that it has partnered with Adidas to giveaway four custom donut-inspired Sambas. According to Tim Hortons, the quartet of colorways was created by Canadian sneaker customizer Jack Nguyen. Each of the custom Samba styles pays homage to a popular donut flavor, including Vanilla Dip, Boston Cream, Honey Cruller, and Double Chocolate.

To enter, fans must reside in Canada, be at least 16 years old, and fill out the entry form on Tim Horton's website. If selected, participants will need to answer a math question before they are confirmed as winners.

The drawing for the custom Tim Hortons x Adidas Samba customs will run until Friday, June 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Scroll on for a closer look at each of the colorways.