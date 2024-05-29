Adidas Says Goodbye to Germany With a Pair of Sneakers

The German translation for “swan song” is schwanengesang, a word that might be longer than the time that Adidas has left as the official sponsor of the German national football team. Nike is set to take over the apparel contract for the German team, or the DFB as it’s known, in 2025, as the American brand is paying $108 million per year to sponsor the organization in a deal worth double what Adidas was offering. As the sun sets on Adidas’ 77-year sponsorship of Germany, there’s still product being rolled out that’s tied into its football heritage with its home team.

While it’s not an official collaboration between the DFB and Adidas, German boutique Overkill is set to release an Adidas ZX8000 sneaker in time for Euro 2024 that pays homage to the German kits from the same period as the shoe, which first released in 1989.