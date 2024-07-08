Stephen Curry Previews New Signature Shoe During Team USA Practice

This past weekend, members of the Team USA basketball roster for the Summer Olympics in Paris converged in Las Vegas for their first practice. One of the members was Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry, who took the opportunity to preview his next signature shoe with Under Armour.

In the video shared by @NBAKicks on Instagram, Curry is seen lacing up an unreleased model, presumably the upcoming UA Curry Flow 12. The silhouette features a low-cut upper and has Curry's signature logo stamped on the tongue and on the side of what's expected to be a Flow-cushioned midsole. Curry wore two USA-themed colorways of the shoe, with one pair donning a navy-based makeup and the other in white.

Despite an early look from Curry himself, release details for the suspected UA Curry Flow 12 have yet to be announced by the brand. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneaker below.