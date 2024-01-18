Stephen Curry's New Sneakers Honor Championship Legacy

'Championship Mindset' Pack includes Curry 11 and 4.

Jan 18, 2024
The sneakers worn by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors on January 15, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images
A new Curry Brand sneaker pack honors Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors dynasty that's won four NBA championships.

The "Championship Mindset" pack includes championship-inspired colorways of the Curry 11 and Curry 4 Retro. Pulling cues from the Warriors' logo, the shoe exchanges taxi yellow for metallic gold, the latter symbolic of the Larry O'Brien Trophy that Curry has hoisted four times to date. The pack is an evolved take on the "Dub Nation" color story, which is usually a direct take on the team's palette.

You can buy the "Championship Mindset" Curry 11 ($160) and Curry 4 Retro ($150) at underarmour.com

Curry 11 Championship Mindset Release Date
Curry Brand
Under Armour Curry 4 Championship Mindset Release Date
Curry Brand
