The Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir is dropping in Oatmeal and Black on Thursday, July 23 at 10 AM EST on Complex.

How to buy the Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir

This isn't a standard Old Skool reissue. Multi-color frayed knit side stripes run along the Iconic Sidestripe™ insignia, the upper arrives with a pre-dirtied finish that gives it an already broken-in character, and distressed souvenir pins are attached directly to the shoe.