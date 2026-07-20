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How to Buy: Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir in Oatmeal and Black

The iconic Vans Old Skool 36 Souvenir drops Thursday, July 23 at 10 AM EST in two colorways on Complex Shop for $125.

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir in Oatmeal and Black
Vans

The Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir is dropping in Oatmeal and Black on Thursday, July 23 at 10 AM EST on Complex.

How to buy the Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir

This isn't a standard Old Skool reissue. Multi-color frayed knit side stripes run along the Iconic Sidestripe™ insignia, the upper arrives with a pre-dirtied finish that gives it an already broken-in character, and distressed souvenir pins are attached directly to the shoe.

The foxing tape draws from 1990s Osnaburg-reinforced outsoles, and the higher sidewall reinforces that vintage reference throughout. Under the hood, Vans updated the construction with a Sola Foam ADC insole which is built from at least 30% biobased PU foam and USDA Certified Biobased.

The Vans LX Old Skool 36 in Souvenir in Oatmeal and Black is coming soon to Complex for $125 on July 23 at 10 AM EST.

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