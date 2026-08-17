Awake NY x Air Jordan 6: Everything You Need to Know

Awake NY and Jordan Brand are releasing their third sneaker project together with their two-shoe Air Jordan 6 collection that arrives in August. The latest collab between the NY-based streetwear label and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand includes two vibrant iterations of MJ’s sixth signature model, which features the pink-based “Bubblegum” colorway as well as the “Blueberry” makeup. The sneakers pay homage to the rich history of the model by incorporating the classic infrared accents used on the OG colorways, while also injecting NY-inspired design language through the materials and accents.

Ahead of its release next week, here’s everything you need to know about the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 collabs. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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What is Awake NY?

Awake NY is a New York City-based streetwear brand founded by Angelo Baque in 2012. The brand previously teamed up with Jordan Brand on the Air Ship in 2024 and then a pair of Air Jordan 5 collaborations in 2025.

What’s different about this collab compared to other Air Jordan 6 colorways?

According to Baque, the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6s feature premium nubuck similar to the original 1991 version of the silhouette. The sneakers are also equipped with saffiano leather on the heel, Awake’s “A” logo embroidered on the side panels, and infrared accents throughout referencing the original colorways. There’s also a special “Nike Awake NY” embroidery on the heel.

When are the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6s releasing?

Awake NY’s global raffle for both their Air Jordan 6 colorways will go live on Aug. 23 on Awake’s webstore for both online and in-store pickup. A wider release for the project has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

Where will the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6s be available?

The “Blueberry” Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 makeup will launch through Awake NY and select Jordan Brand stockists, while the “Bubblegum” colorway will be available exclusively at Awake NY.

How much do the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6s cost?

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6s are expected to retail for $230 each.