LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record for All-Time Minutes Played

The record was broken during the Lakers’ Monday night game against the 76ers, which ended in a loss for the former. When asked after the upset about breaking the record, per USA Today’s Steve Gardner, James said the feat “doesn’t mean much to me.” LeBron hit 66,319 minutes across regular season and playoffs on Monday, besting Kareem’s long-held record of 66,297.

Asked about playing in a game in which his team lost by 44 points (76ers beat Lakers 138-94 on Monday), a first for him, James said “a lot” needs to chance to prevent such a loss from repeating in the future.

"We just gotta play better," he told reporters, as seen in the Spectrum SportsNet clip below.