Sneakers

LeBron James' 'The Decision' Inspires This Nike LeBron 23 Colorway

'Good Intentions' LeBron 23 Elite
'The Decision' inspires the 'Good Intentions' LeBron 23 Elite. Via Nike

Back in July 2010, LeBron James announced he would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat in a 75-minute ESPN special titled The Decision. That heavily criticized moment has now been immortalized in the upcoming “Good Intentions” LeBron 23.

Nike has confirmed that the latest iteration of James’ current performance sneaker will arrive in early March. This is also the first widely available LeBron 23 Elite release, following the more limited “Warning Label” pair that dropped in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend.

This Elite version features a new Flyknit collar that also replaces the standard tongue. According to Nike, this loud colorway is dressed in pink, referencing the shirt James wore during The Decision, and paired with gold as a nod to an NBA title. The underfoot still features a responsive full-length ZoomX foam midsole and a translucent outsole.

Readers will be able to cop the “Good Intentions” LeBron 23 Elite starting on March 3 via SNKRS for $235. Grab a closer look at the style below.

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