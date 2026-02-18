Back in July 2010, LeBron James announced he would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat in a 75-minute ESPN special titled The Decision. That heavily criticized moment has now been immortalized in the upcoming “Good Intentions” LeBron 23.

Nike has confirmed that the latest iteration of James’ current performance sneaker will arrive in early March. This is also the first widely available LeBron 23 Elite release, following the more limited “Warning Label” pair that dropped in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend.