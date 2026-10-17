Nike has unveiled its latest Doernbecher Freestyle collection, which features sneakers designed by the children from the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, OR. The new “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection includes six different styles, featuring the Nike Air Max 1/97, Nike Structure Plus, Nike Air Force 1 Mid, Nike ACG Rufus, Nike GT Future, and Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The kids worked with the brand’s volunteer product experts, allowing them to bring unique designs to the silhouettes.

“For 22 years, Nike and OHSU Doernbecher have celebrated a powerful belief: All kids deserve the opportunity to reach their greatest potential in sport and in life,” Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Nike Inc.’s VP and chief impact officer, said. “Nike is creating a future of youth sport where every kid feels welcome, Doernbecher is providing lifesaving care to help patients thrive, and we proudly come together via the Doernbecher Freestyle program to put kids at the heart of one of Nike’s most beloved collaborations.”

Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection.

What is the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle” collection?

Nike has been partnering with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital since 2004 as a way to allow patients to create unique products while giving back to the hospital. Thus far, the yearly fundraiser from this project has raised more than $44 million, and the profits help Doernbecher provide care for the children.

Who designed the sneakers for the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection?

The “Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection features the Air Max 1/97, Structure Plus, Air Force 1 Mid, ACG Rufus, GT Future, and Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The styles were designed by Own William Flint, Aurora Loss, Royce Short, Charlye Cosgrove, Kamoryn Marshall, and Avery Wilson, respectively.

When does the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection release?

The Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection will initially be available today via a special auction in Portland. The range will then launch in the US via SNKRS and at select retailers later this winter.

Where will the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection be available?

The Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 22 collection will be available via the SNKRS app and at select stockists in the US sometime this winter.

How much does the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection cost?

At the time of writing, retail pricing for each of the six sneakers in this Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection has yet to be announced by the brand.