Sneakers

Nike 'Doernbecher Freestyle 22' Collection: Everything You Need to Know

This year features sneakers including the Nike Air Max 1/97 and Air Jordan 11 Low IE.

Nike 'Doernbecher Freestyle 22'
The Nike 'Doernbecher Freestyle 22' collection has been revealed. Via Nike

Nike has unveiled its latest Doernbecher Freestyle collection, which features sneakers designed by the children from the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, OR.

The new “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection includes six different styles, featuring the Nike Air Max 1/97, Nike Structure Plus, Nike Air Force 1 Mid, Nike ACG Rufus, Nike GT Future, and Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The kids worked with the brand’s volunteer product experts, allowing them to bring unique designs to the silhouettes.

“For 22 years, Nike and OHSU Doernbecher have celebrated a powerful belief: All kids deserve the opportunity to reach their greatest potential in sport and in life,” Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Nike Inc.’s VP and chief impact officer, said. “Nike is creating a future of youth sport where every kid feels welcome, Doernbecher is providing lifesaving care to help patients thrive, and we proudly come together via the Doernbecher Freestyle program to put kids at the heart of one of Nike’s most beloved collaborations.”

Shop Nike on Complex

Shop Nike

Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection.

What is the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle” collection?

Nike has been partnering with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital since 2004 as a way to allow patients to create unique products while giving back to the hospital. Thus far, the yearly fundraiser from this project has raised more than $44 million, and the profits help Doernbecher provide care for the children.

Who designed the sneakers for the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection?

The “Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection features the Air Max 1/97, Structure Plus, Air Force 1 Mid, ACG Rufus, GT Future, and Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The styles were designed by Own William Flint, Aurora Loss, Royce Short, Charlye Cosgrove, Kamoryn Marshall, and Avery Wilson, respectively.

When does the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection release?

The Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection will initially be available today via a special auction in Portland. The range will then launch in the US via SNKRS and at select retailers later this winter.

Where will the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection be available?

The Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 22 collection will be available via the SNKRS app and at select stockists in the US sometime this winter.

How much does the Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection cost?

At the time of writing, retail pricing for each of the six sneakers in this Nike “Doernbecher Freestyle 22” collection has yet to be announced by the brand.

Related Stories

Two sneakers: a black Nike Air Max with a white swoosh and a green New Balance with yellow accents, overlapping on a patterned background.
Sneakers

The Best New Sneakers Available on Complex [September 2026]

Nike Air Max Joga Bonito, Vans, and Off-White lead this month's new arrivals, spanning artist collaborations, Y2K runners, and heritage picks like the Samba.

Brendan Frederick22 days ago
Nike Studio Fleece
Sneakers

Nike's Studio Fleece Apparel Line Just Dropped

Alysa Liu, Yeat, and Sha-Carri Richardson help introduce the new collection.

Victor Deng79 days ago
Wagyu x Nike Air Max 90
Sneakers

Wagyu x Nike Air Max 90 Collab Releases Next Week

The latest Wagyu x Nike release includes the Air Max 90 and a Tech Fleece suit.

Victor Deng44 days ago

Trending

1
MusicEminem and Kid Rock’s Relationship, Explained: How “Heal My Faith” Happened
2
MusicMethod Man Reacts to Hearing Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' for First Time
3
StyleWale Named Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner of Sneaker Preservation Company CapSole
4
BetsTyler Warren Injury Update: Will Colts TE Play Sunday Versus Titans?
5
MusicYung Miami Says She Last Spoke to JT Two Years Ago, Responds to City Girls Reunion Hopes
6
MusicJohn Mayer Officially Announces New Single "Tom and Jerry," Thanks Fans for Waiting

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App