Sneakers

Kylian Mbappé Is Leaving Nike to Start On's Football Division

Here's what to know about Mbappé's new On deal.

Kylian Mbappe is leaving Nike to join On
Kylian Mbappe is leaving Nike to join On. Via Juergen Teller/On

French football superstar Kylian Mbappé is leaving longtime endorser Nike to join Swiss sportswear brand On.

Mbappé’s partnership with On kickstarts the brand’s entry into soccer and will bring its innovations like CloudTec cushioning and LightSpray uppers to future football products. On confirmed that Mbappé will work directly with the brand’s product teams on the development of upcoming footwear and apparel for its football division. Off the pitch, Mbappé becomes the latest On global ambassador.

Sources close to the situation also confirmed to Complex that Nike allowed Mbappé to walk and sign his new deal with On. It’s worth mentioning that the terms of the footballer’s new partnership weren’t shared by Mbappé or On.

“From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow’s game,” Mbappé said in an On press release. “I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what’s possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning.”

In addition to Mbappe, On’s current football roster includes director of football Thierry Henry and brand ambassador Sydney Schertenleib.

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