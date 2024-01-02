Kylian Mbappe Wears Air Max Plus-Inspired Nike Mercurial Cleats

The Nike Air Max Plus is expected to have a big year ahead, with several original colorways of the classic runner returning to shelves soon. Additionally, it looks like the brand is releasing Air Max Plus-inspired Mercurial cleats this year, if these images are any indication.

Earlier today, Paris Saint-Germain star forward and Nike endorser Kylian Mbappé was spotted at Campus PSG wearing an unreleased Nike Mercurial colorway that's inspired by the "Voltage Purple" Air Max Plus. The cleats feature a one-piece upper identical to its running counterpart, while a "ZM Plus" badge is stamped on the heel.

In addition to this Air Max Plus-inspired Mercurial, it appears that Nike is also planning to release an Air Force 1-themed Tiempo in the near future after leaked images of the cleat were shared by @Kicksdong on Instagram.

At the time of writing, a release date for this Air Max Plus-inspired Mercurial has yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for updates.