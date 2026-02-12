Sneakers

The Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 "Football Is Freedom” Is Dropping on Complex

Here's how to buy the new Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72s.

Bob Marley x Adidas SL-72
Two Bob Marley x Adidas SL-72s release on Complex tomorrow. Via Adidas

Adidas Originals has reconnected with the Bob Marley estate on a pair of SL 72 styles dropping on Complex this week.

The latest Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 collabs are part of the two entities’ “Football Is Freedom” collection, which is said to be tied to music, soccer, and Marley’s home country of Jamaica. Both versions incorporate Jamaica’s Rastafari-themed yellow, red, and green hues throughout the silhouette, with one pair donning a predominantly yellow upper and the other in black. Marley’s signature is debossed on the heel counter on both shoes, as well as a graphic of his face on the tongue.

The “Football Is Freedom” Bob Marley x Adidas collection also includes matching apparel pieces, like jerseys, t-shirts, and hoodies.

Readers will be able to cop the Bob Marley x Adidas SL72s starting tomorrow on Complex, Adidas.com, and at select retailers for $130 apiece. Grab a closer look at the sneakers below.

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