Adidas Originals has reconnected with the Bob Marley estate on a pair of SL 72 styles dropping on Complex this week.

The latest Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 collabs are part of the two entities’ “Football Is Freedom” collection, which is said to be tied to music, soccer, and Marley’s home country of Jamaica. Both versions incorporate Jamaica’s Rastafari-themed yellow, red, and green hues throughout the silhouette, with one pair donning a predominantly yellow upper and the other in black. Marley’s signature is debossed on the heel counter on both shoes, as well as a graphic of his face on the tongue.