Official Bob Marley x Adidas Sneakers Are Finally Happening

Adidas is releasing a special edition of its retro SL 72 running sneaker in collaboration with Bob Marley’s estate. The Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 is scheduled to launch as part of Adidas’ Summer 2024 range, according to an insert in the packaging of a pair Complex received this week.
Adidas did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming sneakers. The brand hasn’t announced the shoes, but Zuri Marley, a granddaughter of the late reggae legend, posted a pair on her TikTok account two weeks ago.
The Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 (style code JP5171) has Bob’s image and name on the tongue and sockliner. The artist’s signature is embossed on the heel in gold. The shoe comes in a black upper with green and wine-colored sections along the sole.
Adidas has never before released an official sneaker with Bob Marley or his estate, but he was a fan of Adidas, and there are many images of him wearing the brand’s apparel and footwear, including the SL 72. While the upcoming SL 72 will be the first official Bob Marley x Adidas sneaker, the brand has produced shoes connected to him, some explicitly, others not. In 2008, Adidas worked with Marley’s label, Tuff Gong, on an Adidas Pro Model. This year, as the movie Bob Marley: One Love renewed public interest in Marley, Adidas worked on Jamaica-themed projects and designer Jerry Lorenzo unveiled a Bob Marley collection made by Fear of God Athletics, Lorenzo’s line with Adidas.