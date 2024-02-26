Official Bob Marley x Adidas Sneakers Are Finally Happening

Adidas is releasing a special edition of its retro SL 72 running sneaker in collaboration with Bob Marley’s estate. The Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 is scheduled to launch as part of Adidas’ Summer 2024 range, according to an insert in the packaging of a pair Complex received this week.

Adidas did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming sneakers. The brand hasn’t announced the shoes, but Zuri Marley, a granddaughter of the late reggae legend, posted a pair on her TikTok account two weeks ago.

The Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 (style code JP5171) has Bob’s image and name on the tongue and sockliner. The artist’s signature is embossed on the heel in gold. The shoe comes in a black upper with green and wine-colored sections along the sole.