Bob Marley Spread Adidas From Jamaica To The World

Adidas was born out of Germany and gained a stronghold in England, but one of its cultural homes is actually across the Atlantic Ocean, on the Caribbean island of Jamaica. It makes sense that the football-loving nation would have a soft spot for the Three Stripes, but it’s not solely because of a shared appreciation for the beautiful game—it also goes back to the island’s greatest cultural export: Bob Marley.

Bob Marley is at the center of the conversation once again. Not that he ever went away, but the film One Love, a biopic that charts his rise to fame until his death in 1981, hit theaters this week. It’s giving Adidas a chance to roll out product, affiliated or unaffiliated, that shows the ties between Marley, the Stripes, and Jamaica. There’s the relaunch of the Adidas Island Series with a new Jamaica shoe, the official partnership between Jamaica’s Football Federation and Adidas created by all-star designer Grace Wales Bonner, and an official project between Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Athletics and the Marley estate through Rohan Marley.

One of Adidas’ greatest attributes is its archive. That doesn’t just extend to the shoes it has stored away in Herzogenaurach, Germany, but to the moments over the years that impacted people and can never be erased. Some of the strongest connections to Adidas for some people lie in the images of Bob Marley wearing the brand: him in a pair of the SL72s or Rod Lavers, a pair of football boots while either tearing it up on the pitch or drinking on the beach, or wearing one of the Beckenbauer track tops or a Three Stripe ringer tee.

Marley functioned as a walking billboard for the brand. Today, when partnerships between artists and sportswear companies can be calculated and often feel stale, the combo of Marley and Adidas is refreshing. He wore the clothes because he loved them, and it made it that much cooler. He’s not a “sneaker icon” as we’ve come to know them these days—either an athlete with a signature shoe or an artist designing hype product—but someone who went out and lived an awesome life and made the things he wore that much cooler by association.