For sneaker brands, Valentine’s Day-themed releases have generally fallen to the wayside thanks to the excitement surrounding the NBA All-Star Weekend typically happening around the same time. With that being said, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been plenty of solid releases for the holiday over the years.

Even as recently as last week, Jordan Brand dropped a sail and red-colored Air Jordan 4 for the occasion. Looking even further than that, Nike has subtly released heart-covered iterations of classic silhouettes, including the Air Max 90 and the Air Force 1 Low. Adidas has also dropped many Valentine’s Day sneakers throughout the years, including adding heart details to the iconic Stan Smith.

Ahead of this year’s holiday, we’ve put together a list of the best Valentine’s Day sneakers of all time. Vote in our poll below to tell us your favorite.

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