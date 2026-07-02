Jordan Brand Unveils Jordan Design Studio Program

Jordan Brand is allowing creatives the opportunity to reimagine the iconic Air Jordan 1 this summer with the launch of the Jordan Design Studio.

For the program, Michael Jordan’s namesake brand tapped eight of its top collaborators and designers to serve as mentors in select cities, including G Ming and Wuyue for Beijing, Nina Chanel Abney for Chicago, Chris Gibbs for Los Angeles, Esteban Tamayo for Mexico City, Angelo Baque for New York, Protocol Index for Seoul, Steve Hsieh for Shanghai, and Kasumi Kouga for Tokyo.

The aforementioned partners will lead upcoming design workshops to reimagine the Air Jordan 1. Eight finalists from across the globe will be selected to participate in the program, but the brand says only one person will “add their mark on Jordan design history.”

At the time of writing, Jordan Brand has yet to announce how interested creatives can participate in the Jordan Design Studio. Check back soon for new developments in the coming weeks.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026