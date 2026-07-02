DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Jordan Brand Unveils Jordan Design Studio Program

Here's what to know about the Jordan Design Studio.

Jordan Design Studio
Jordan Brand announces the Jordan Design Studio. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is allowing creatives the opportunity to reimagine the iconic Air Jordan 1 this summer with the launch of the Jordan Design Studio.

For the program, Michael Jordan’s namesake brand tapped eight of its top collaborators and designers to serve as mentors in select cities, including G Ming and Wuyue for Beijing, Nina Chanel Abney for Chicago, Chris Gibbs for Los Angeles, Esteban Tamayo for Mexico City, Angelo Baque for New York, Protocol Index for Seoul, Steve Hsieh for Shanghai, and Kasumi Kouga for Tokyo.

The aforementioned partners will lead upcoming design workshops to reimagine the Air Jordan 1. Eight finalists from across the globe will be selected to participate in the program, but the brand says only one person will “add their mark on Jordan design history.”

At the time of writing, Jordan Brand has yet to announce how interested creatives can participate in the Jordan Design Studio. Check back soon for new developments in the coming weeks.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Related Stories

'Miro' Air Jordan 7, 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3, 'Comic' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

'Miro' Air Jordan 7: All of the July 2026 Air Jordan Release Dates

The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 headlines July's Air Jordan releases.

Victor Deng26 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Space Jam,' Air Jordan 13 'Flint,' Air Jordan 4 'Bred'
Sneakers

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

'Flint Air Jordan 13? 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4? Here are all the rumored and confirmed 2026 release dates.

Victor Deng7 days ago
Air Jordan 12 'Taxi,' Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement,' Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue'
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

From the 'Legend Blue' Air Jordan 11 to the 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, these are the best Air Jordans to buy for under retail in 2026.

Zac Dubasik39 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App