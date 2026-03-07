The beloved “University Blue” Air Jordan 14 is set to rerelease for the first time this year, and ahead of its drop, new images of the upcoming retro have emerged.
Sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared retail photos of the upcoming “University Blue” Air Jordan 14 retro. The latest release is nearly identical to the original 2006 version, featuring a black nubuck upper and paired with university blue accents on the tongue, the heel, and the shield on the collar. At the center of the midsole is a metallic silver shank, which is combined with black and blue accents throughout.
This year’s “University Blue” Air Jordan 14 retro is scheduled to arrive on March 21 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists.
UPDATE (03/07): Official images of the 2026 “University Blue” Air Jordan 14 retro have emerged. The style is slated to hit retailers on March 21 for $210.
Air Jordan 14 Retro “University Blue”
Release Date: 03/21/26
Color: Black/University Blue
Style #: 487471-007
Price: $210