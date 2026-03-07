The beloved “University Blue” Air Jordan 14 is set to rerelease for the first time this year, and ahead of its drop, new images of the upcoming retro have emerged.

Sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared retail photos of the upcoming “University Blue” Air Jordan 14 retro. The latest release is nearly identical to the original 2006 version, featuring a black nubuck upper and paired with university blue accents on the tongue, the heel, and the shield on the collar. At the center of the midsole is a metallic silver shank, which is combined with black and blue accents throughout.