How to Buy the Adidas Yeezys That Restocked This Week

After restocking a handful of styles late last month, Adidas continued to offload its remaining Yeezy inventory this week with a huge restock that featured Yeezy Boost 350s, Yeezy Boost 700s, the Foam Runner, and more.

The latest restock wasn't a total surprise for sneaker fans who have been following the break-up between the global sportswear brand and the rapper that began in October 2022 after he made antisemitic comments and publicly bashed Adidas on numerous occasions. Since the termination of their partnership, Adidas has quietly released its remaining Yeezy sneakers in batches, with some pairs even ending up at outlets for 50 percent off.

What is surprising about this week's restocks are the sought-after, yet seldom seen styles that have made their way back to retail, including the "Turtle Dove" and "Pirate Black" Yeezy Boost 350, the Yeezy Powerphase, the "Beluga" Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and more.

While a majority of the more popular Adidas Yeezy sneakers have now sold out at the time of this writing, there are still plenty of styles available now via the Confirmed app. Scroll on to see some of the offerings during this week's restock.