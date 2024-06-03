Adidas Yeezys Spotted at Outlet in Dubai for 50 Percent Off

Adidas restocked a bunch of Yeezy styles online last week, and now a ton of Yeezy sneakers have been spotted at outlets and selling for huge discounts.

A video shared by @Notudon on Instagram shows racks full of different Yeezy silhouettes, including the Yeezy Boost 350v2 CMPCT, Yeezy 380, and Yeezy 450. According to the account, these pairs are now available at various Adidas outlet stores in Dubai, with the sneakers being sold for 50 percent off their retail prices, starting at 479 AED or around $130 per pair.

Adidas has been weighing its options on its remaining Yeezy stock after terminating its longstanding partnership with Kanye West in October 2022, after months of the rapper criticizing the brand and expressing antisemitic views in interviews and on social media. The brand ultimately confirmed in May 2023 that it would sell the sneakers and said it would donate a portion of the revenue to selected organizations working to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism.

Check out the various discounted Adidas Yeezy styles that are up for grabs in Dubai via the Instagram video below.