Tim Cook Wears Unreleased Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows at Apple 50 Event

Tim Cook was spotted wearing some serious sneaker heat at an Apple 50th anniversary celebration in New York City this week. Complex snapped pictures of Apple's CEO on Friday (March 13) at Grand Central Station in New York, where the tech company was celebrating its fifth decade with help from Alicia Keys who performed at the event.

Cook posed for the cameras wearing the unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in pink. You can see what they look like below.

In addition to running a company that makes cutting-edge smartphones, Cook has been known to pop out with rare kicks on multiple occasions. Last year, he was spotted in the Air Jordan 1 Low "Fragment" as well as a 1-of-1 pair of Nike Vomero Plus, customized by the Sashiko Gals via a patchwork indigo upper and stitches across the laces, heel, and sole — plus his name stitched in, too. Though he has some rare shoes, it might be a bit much to call Cook a "sneakerhead." He’s also a part of Nike's board of directors, which he joined in 2005. Last December, he bought $2.95 million in stock, signaling his confidence in the company — so maybe his wearing of these rare Nike kicks is just a bunch of promo. In other Cook news, the CEO revealed some unforgettable advice that Apple's late founder Steve Jobs gave him before handing over the reins to his company. Cook told CBS Sunday Morning during an interview earlier this month that Jobs called him over to his house and offered him the CEO job, making it clear that he should "never ask what I would do."

"I’ll never forget that, and it was such a gift for me, because he took off of my shoulder this question of, 'What would Steve do?'" Cook said. "I just put my head down and thought, 'I’m going to be the best version of myself.'"