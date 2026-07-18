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Action Bronson's New Balance 2811 Sneaker Releases in July

Here's a closer look at the Action Bronson x New Balance 2811.

Action Bronson x New Balance 2811
The Action Bronson x New Balance 2811 releases in July. Via New Balance

Ronnie Fieg isn’t the only New Balance collaborator to design their own sneaker with the brand. Action Bronson just revealed his upcoming New Balance collab on social media.

Bronson shared a brief look at his Baklava x New Balance 2811, which he confirmed is his first signature shoe with the sportswear brand. The image shows that the sneaker will feature mesh, TPU overlays, and suede on the upper as well as co-branding on the tongue. One of the images also reveals the outsole but the cushioning for the midsole is still unclear.

“I present to you my signature sneaker, the Baklava designed - 2811. This project is magic. To be able to add my own number to the NB brand is a great feeling. The legacy will live on forever. Stay tuned,” Bronson wrote in the Instagram caption.

Both Action Bronson and New Balance have yet to formally announce the release info for the 2811, but check back soon for new developments.

UPDATE (07/18): Action Bronson has confirmed his New Balance 2811 “Mikrocpske” colorway is releasing sometime next week on Specializinginlife.com for $200. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

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