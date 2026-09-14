One of the most important sneaker releases in Ronnie Fieg and Kith’s rich collaborative history is set to return soon.
That pair is the “Salmon Toe” Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 3, which is set to return later this month. The news was confirmed inside the upcoming Kith The Footwear Archive book, revealing that the classic style is being remastered in celebration of Kith’s 15th anniversary this year.
The “Salmon Toe” Asics Gel-Lyte 3 originally released in September 2011 for the grand opening of the first Kith store in New York City and instantly became one of the most coveted collabs from Fieg. In 2016, Fieg released a 2.0 version of the shoe as part of his brand’s 5-year anniversary, and then converted the style into a Gel-Lyte 5 in 2021 for the 10th anniversary.
In the book, it revealed that the 2026 version of the “Salmon Toe” Asics Gel-Lyte 3 will launch on Sept. 28, but concrete release details have yet to be announced by the parties involved. Check back soon for updates.