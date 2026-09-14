One of the most important sneaker releases in Ronnie Fieg and Kith’s rich collaborative history is set to return soon.

That pair is the “Salmon Toe” Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 3, which is set to return later this month. The news was confirmed inside the upcoming Kith The Footwear Archive book, revealing that the classic style is being remastered in celebration of Kith’s 15th anniversary this year.