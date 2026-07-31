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The Nike 'Animal Instinct' Pack Is Releasing Exclusively at Foot Locker

The pack features two Air Force 1 ’07s, an Air Max 90, apparel, and a yet-to-be-revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid.

Foot Locker

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Foot Locker

Three Nike sneakers are displayed on a ledge with a city street in the background. The shoes are black and white with various designs.
Foot Locker

Foot Locker and Nike have teamed up to drop a new “Animal Instinct” pack. The pack consists of two Air Force 1 ’07s, an Air Max 90, a hoodie with matching shorts, and a T-shirt, as well as a yet-to-be-revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid. The ‘Animal Instinct’ pack comes in full family sizing and drops August 5, 2026, at Foot Locker stores, Kids Foot Locker, and on footlocker.com.

True to the name, every item in the ‘Animal Instinct’ pack features at least some of Nike’s long-running Safari print, along with other animal-skin finishes and details.


The white “Animal Instinct” Air Force 1 is built on a gray and white sole, with a smooth leather upper, and a Safari print Swoosh. It sports the Air Force 1 ‘07’s customary metal dubrae, as well as a kumquat-colored mini Swoosh on the toe panel, and comes with extra Safari print laces.


The black Air Force 1 ’07 from the ‘Animal Instinct’ pack is a texture-heavy tonal model with a grainy leather base, black-and-gray elephant print heel and toe panels, and a dark gray Safari print Swoosh. There are hits of red on the shoe’s sole and tongue, as well as a black mini Swoosh at the toe. It also comes with the standard metal dubrae and a set of Safari print laces.


The “Animal Instinct" Air Max 90 comes in a black and gray colorway, with royal blue accents. It has a black stingray finish Swoosh and dark gray Safari print mudguard.

All three shoes in the “Animal Instinct” pack come with orange-and-black lenticular Swoosh details on the heels, which recall cat's eyes.


The “Animal Instinct” hoodie comes in black with the orange cat’s eye Swoosh on the left chest, as well as black Nike Air “90” branding and tonal black Safari print across the front. It has a dark gray snake graphic on the back above a multi-color Air Max logo. The shorts are similar and feature the orange cat’s eye logo, as well as Nike Air branding, and tonal animal prints. A white T-shirt rounds out the “Animal Instinct” apparel. It also houses an orange cat’s eye Swoosh logo, as well as multi-colored Nike Air logos and a variety of animal prints, including hits of elephant print, zebra, leopard, and snake skin.

The “Animal Instinct” pack serves as both a fitting tribute and a contemporary update to Nike’s history of innovative animal print use.

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