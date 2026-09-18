Sneakers

Foot Locker is a Key Retail Partner for the Drop of the Anthony Edwards 3 “Cold Blooded” Colorway

The shoe dropped earlier today.

Foot Locker

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Foot Locker

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Foot Locker/adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 upended recent sneaker trends, putting a contemporary performance basketball shoe at the top of many people’s must-have lists. The AE 2 built on that success with a strong follow-up to that debut. Now, it’s time for the third installment in what’s shaping up to be among the most-interesting signature basketball shoe lines in recent memory.

The AE 3 dropped today, September 18, in the “Cold Blooded” colorway. Foot Locker is one of the key brick-and-mortar partners for the “Cold Blooded” AE 3. It retails for $130 and is built to complement Edwards’ versatile, athletic game.

The AE 3 boasts an advanced TPU cage in a chevron design, offering stylish, ultra-light lateral support when slashing to the hoop, pulling up from three-point range, or hustling back on defense. adidas is billing the AE 3 as “Your favorite hooper’s favorite hoop shoe” and marking its release with a bold “Believe that” tagline.

With its clean looks, low-cut design, and performance aspects, expect the AE 3 to be another hit.

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