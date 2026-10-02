With footwear brands releasing so many sneakers on a weekly basis, it’s easy for popular styles to get lost in the shuffle.
For fans who want a better chance at securing the popular releases week in and week out, Foot Locker offers a wide range of options. The retailer stocks coveted drops from a number of top brands including Adidas, Nike, Jordan, Asics, Vans, and many more.
We’ve rounded up some of the best styles currently available at Foot Locker, which include Air Jordans as well as the just-released Nike Caitlin 1. Scroll on to learn more about the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.
Nike Caitlin 1
Price: $140
Where to Buy: Foot Locker
Adidas Badbo 1.0
Price: $160
Where to Buy: Foot Locker
Adidas Evo SL
Price: $150
Where to Buy: Foot Locker
Nike Air Max Goadome Low
Price: $185
Where to Buy: Foot Locker
Air Jordan 4 ‘Tour Yellow’
Price: $220
Where to Buy: Foot Locker