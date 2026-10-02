With footwear brands releasing so many sneakers on a weekly basis, it’s easy for popular styles to get lost in the shuffle.

For fans who want a better chance at securing the popular releases week in and week out, Foot Locker offers a wide range of options. The retailer stocks coveted drops from a number of top brands including Adidas, Nike, Jordan, Asics, Vans, and many more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best styles currently available at Foot Locker, which include Air Jordans as well as the just-released Nike Caitlin 1. Scroll on to learn more about the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.