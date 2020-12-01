With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the books, it's officially holiday shopping season. For anyone who has a sneakerhead on their list, these might be some of the pairs they have their eyes on. New colorways of retro Air Jordans, Yeezy restocks, and Nike SB collabs are all up for grabs this week.

Things kick off today with the release of two in-house colorways of the New Balance 550. The releases pick back up on Friday when the "XZ" Adidas ZX 6000, "Philadelphia Eagles" Reebok Question Mid, and "Burgundy" Women's Air Jordan VIII all hit retailers. On Saturday, the "University Blue" Air Jordan IX, "Habibi" Frame Skate x Nike SB Dunk Low, Patta x Reebok Club C, and a restock of the "Core Black" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 all make their way to select stores. Nike will also be starting things early next week by releasing a three pack of Christmas-inspired pairs on Monday morning.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.