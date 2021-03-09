Earlier this month, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg announced the U.S. launch of their rooted-in-cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant, which had already previously (and quickly) grown to become a prominent name in the market in Canada.

On Monday night, Rogen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to go deep on the Houseplant expansion, ultimately being prompted to recall a hilarious-in-retrospect edibles experience in the States that instilled fellow thespian Bryan Cranston with a sense of concern.

After detailing the amount of work he and Goldberg have put into exploring the effects of different strains and the inspiration weather system names had on strain monikers, Rogen was asked by Kimmel if he and the Houseplant team have a goal of also getting into edibles in the States.

“We hope to one day,” Rogen said around 13 minutes into the discussion on Monday. “We sell beverages in Canada but in Canada the infrastructure is far more institutionalized. So you can kind of recreate an effect more consistently with edibles, whereas in America they’re not quite there yet. And edibles, I’ve had, like, very scattershot experiences, I guess you would say.”

Asked to elaborate, Rogen brought in the Cranston tale.

“I had one experience at the Golden Globes, actually, many years ago that was pretty bad, yeah,” he said. “Because the thing with edibles is, there have been times where I thought I was fine but I was not. And that’s what’s scary about edibles is you don’t even know what they’re doing to you. I was at the Golden Globes, which are a nightmare, so I had a weed lollipop throughout the show and I thought in my head, I was like, ‘I’m really high but I’m keeping it together.’ That was what I kept thinking in my head. I was like, ‘Man, this thing is fucking me up but at least I look and am acting totally normal.’”

Once the Globes ended, Rogen recalled, he went to an afterparty and bumped into Cranston.

“I went to an afterparty and I saw Bryan Cranston, who I don’t know that well,” Rogen said. “But I saw him and the first thing he said to me was ‘Are you okay?’ which is an alarming question to be asked when you think you are okay … When you just think you’re doing good and someone looks at you, like very scared and says ‘Are you okay?’ it’ll really bring you back down to Earth.”

Kimmel then noted the added layer of hilarity due to Cranston’s many years spent as the largely unflappable Walter White, which Rogen said he also thought of during this edibles-assisted encounter.

“That guy’s seen some things,” Rogen joked. “If I was alarming to Walter White, I must have been fucked. And he said ‘Are you okay?’ and I turned around and left and I literally, I walked out of the hotel that the show was in and got in my car and I went home and I was like, no, the answer is, if you’re asking me, the answer’s no. I’m not okay. I’m getting the fuck out of here.”