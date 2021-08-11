Lil Nas X has continued to blaze his own path in rap and pop culture, and in his latest cover story for Variety, the young artist revealed that he priorities music above much else, including a chance to be on the popular HBO series Euphoria.

“I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album,” he explained about turning down the role. “I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.”

A chance to dip into the world of movies and TV would make sense for Lil Nas X, especially considering how cinematic his music videos are.