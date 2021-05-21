Jessica Alba got candid about a parental nightmare that left her in tears.

In the latest episode of her YouTube series Getting Honest, the 40-year-old actress and her husband, Cash Warren, exchanged several parenting stories with stylist Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman. Near the midway point of the show, the couples were asked if their kids have ever walked in on them while having sex. Zoe, who shares two sons with Berman, immediately let out a gasp and said, “No,” before noticing a look of mild shame across Alba and Warren’s faces.

“It happened?” Zoe asked the couple, prompting them to recall the time their 9-year-old daughter, Haven, interrupted an intimate moment.

“It was the worst,” Warren said. “We, like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.’”

“I started crying,” Alba interjected, before revealing they had called up Warren’s sister, Koa, for advice.

“We just have to own this one,” Warren continued. “We can’t pretend it didn’t happen.”

“I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her,” Alba said. “She went right in and told everyone.”

After a few laughs and tears, Warren went to talk to Haven and basically told her to use the uncomfortable moment as a life lesson.

“I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking,’” Warren said with a laugh. “Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”

You can check out the full episode above.

Alba and Warren tied the knot in May 2008, and welcomed their first child, a girl named Honor, the following month. Alba went to give birth to Haven in 2011, and then their son, Hayes, at the end of 2017.