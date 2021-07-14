Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s summer romance might be coming to an end.

Just a month after the couple was first linked, Page Six reports that their romance may be cooling off, with Irina turning down Kanye’s invite to join him in Paris for a couture show.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” a source told the outlet, explaining that Shayk said no to the trip in order to avoid the headlines.

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source continued. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

The insider added that Irina is happy being alone at the moment. “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now,” they said. “She is happy being single.”