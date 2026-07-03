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Daphne Joy, an actress and model, is back in headlines after an Akademiks interview.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Irina Shayk Reportedly Turned Down Paris Trip With Kanye and 'Doesn’t Want a Relationship' (UPDATE)
Sources told Page Six that Kanye West invited Irina Shayk to Paris, but she reportedly turned him down just a month after the couple was first linked.Brad Callas
The Alberta-born First Nations model and activist is fighting to have more Indigenous people visible in Canada's entertainment landscape.Sumiko Wilson
Pop Culture
Tyra Banks Returns to Modeling for ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue and the Internet Can’t Handle It
Banks' solo 1997 cover of 'SI Swimsuit' made her the first black woman to do so.Kyle Shokeye