Kanye West, who’s recently (once again) been made the subject of imminent new album rumors, is now the subject of rumors of a different variety.

On Wednesday, West was mentioned in sources-citing reports from the usual suspects about Irina Shayk, a model and actress who made history on the cover of Sports Illustrated back in 2011. And though it’s certainly none of our business, nor is it the business of anyone other than those who are directly involved, those reports are focused on claims of the vaguely romantic kind.

Per TMZ, for example, West and Shayk were spotted “out and about” in the southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday. Notably, Tuesday marked West’s 44th birthday. That report also claimed the two are “100 percent romantically together” though it’s “unclear how serious” that alleged togetherness is. According to the repott, West and Shayk were seen walking the grounds of a luxury hotel with friends and on their own.

Adding to the none-of-our-business of it all, the Daily Mail later published photos of West and Shayk taking a walk together:

West and Shayk have artistic history together. In the 2010 classic “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” for example, Shayk is mentioned in the track’s first verse. She also appeared in West’s video for “Power,” released that same year.

In February of this year, Kim Kardashian was reported to be have filed for divorce from Kanye West after a years-long and highly public relationship. At the time, it was reported that Kardashian had requested joint legal and physical custody, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. Earlier this week, Kim and others in the family publicly wished West a happy birthday.

This story is being updated.