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Not long after landing the No. 1 album in the country, Gunna has been spotted holding hands with Chloe Bailey despite previously downplaying dating rumors.Joe Price
Despite any past issues, Migos have only nice things to say about XXXTentacion, who was killed in 2018 at 20. “Legend, RIP, rest his soul," Offset contributed.Jose Martinez
Saweetie recently linked up with McDonald's, becoming the latest artist to score a curated meal as well as an accompanying collection of limited merch.Trace William Cowen
Claims had spread that a new track rumored to be featured on West's new album included disparaging lyrics about Kardashian. That's not true, sources say.Trace William Cowen