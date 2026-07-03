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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 7: GloRilla performs onstage during Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 7, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

GloRilla Says It's 'Hard' to Not 'Address S**t' As a Celebrity Amid Tension With Sister

The 'Glorious' rapper called out those who "come up with lies" about her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams57 days ago
Two images: Left shows Jason Lee in a pink suit with Cardi B holding an award. Right shows Ariana Grande in a black dress posing.
Music

Jason Lee Says Cardi B Once Called Him Out Over Offensive Ariana Grande Comments

The media personality and Hollywood Unlocked founder looked back at a time he "crossed the line" and got called out by Cardi.

Alex Ocho60 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: DJ Akademiks attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: Influencer Ariana Fletcher attends the Galantine's Evening Curated by Ari on February 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Ari Fletcher Appears to Threaten Lawsuit Against Akademiks: 'I'm Coming'

The influencer and reality television personality warned Akademiks to keep his "streaming money tucked."

Jaelani Turner-Williams131 days ago
Karamo Brown in a gray suit with a brooch stands in front of a red and yellow background.
Pop Culture

Karamo Brown Allegedly Fell Out With ‘Queer Eye’ Cast After Mom Heard Them Gossiping About Him

Brown skipped press appearances for the show on Tuesday, with his assistant saying he felt “mentally and emotionally abused for years.”

Alex Ocho175 days ago
Split image. Left: Shaniece Hairston in a leopard print outfit. Right: The Game in a dark patterned shirt.
Pop Culture

Shaniece Hairston Confronts The Game In Podcast Preview: ‘Did You Ever Have Sex With My Mom?’

In a podcast episode preview, Hairston and her mom Evelyn Lozada press the rapper over rumors that have followed their family for years.

Alex Ocho177 days ago
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Cardi B with long auburn hair, wearing a brown top, looking off-camera.
Music

Cardi B Responds to Jessie Woo’s 'Revenge Baby' Claim: 'Another Hating-Ass B*tch'

The 'Am I the Drama?' rapper welcomed her fourth overall child in November, her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
Ja Rule performs at PNC Music Pavilion on September 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Music

Ja Rule Addresses Claim He Was Jumped: 'Not a Scratch On Me'

Gossip blogger Tasha K had purported that Ja Rule was jumped outside of the New York restaurant Sei less.

Joe Price238 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Paris Hilton attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Pop Culture

Paris Hilton Says It Was 'Difficult' Navigating 'Misogynistic' 2000s Media

The entrepreneur and socialite believes she was a "target" in 2000s gossip news.

Jaelani Turner-Williams301 days ago
Beyoncé and Tina Knowles at an event, both smiling. Beyoncé wears a dress with gold accents, while Tina is in a black outfit.
Music

Tina Knowles Seemingly Defends Beyoncé From Haters: ‘She Never Gossiped’

Beyoncé’s prolific mother wrote a lengthy post applauding her daughter’s character, asserting she never gossips or puts people down.

Jade Gomez341 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, May 24, 2016 in Burbank, CA.
Pop Culture

Why This Popular Comedian Is Calling Ellen DeGeneres ‘Creepy and Weird’

The former talk show host left the spotlight in 2022, but the stories keep coming.

Maggie Ekberg388 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion on stage, wearing a black lace dress, speaking into a microphone, and holding an award.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Lawsuit Sees Gag Order Issued Against Milagro Gramz

The rapper filed a lawsuit against the gossip blogger last year for "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case.

Joe Price406 days ago
Split image. Left: Jennifer Aniston. Right: Magazine cover with Aniston and Barack Obama.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Debunks Tabloid Rumor That She and Barack Obama Were ‘Obsessed’ With Each Other

The claim came from an August 2024 issue of 'In Touch Weekly' that claimed the actress and the former president made Michelle Obama feel "betrayed."

Alex Ocho650 days ago
Britney Spears on a red carpet, wearing a sleek, form-fitting black dress with cutout details
Music

Britney Spears Spotted Hanging Out With Ex-Boyfriend After Swearing Off Dating Men

The Princess of Pop and Paul Soliz started dating back when she was finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Alex Ocho715 days ago
Ice Spice wearing an elegant, fitted dress with jewelry, and Central Cee in a casual outfit with a "Psycho" hat and chains; split image
Music

Ice Spice and Central Cee Dating Speculation Ensues as Rappers Are Seen Together in London

The "Y2K" rapper and UK drill artist were spotted shopping together.

Alex Ocho743 days ago
Taraji P. Henson in red hoodie on stage; Taraji P. Henson and Drake in formal attire at an event
Pop Culture

No, Taraji P. Henson and Drake Did Not Date Despite Online Rumors

Gossip claiming the 53-year-old actress once dated the 37-year-old rapper swirled after she performed a parody of "Not Like Us" at the 2024 BET Awards.

Alex Ocho745 days ago
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Justin Timberlake in a suit at a media event with a backdrop displaying partially visible text
Music

Witness Claims Justin Timberlake Was 'Wasted' and Drained Another Person's Drink Before DWI Arrest

Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York on Monday.

Brad Callas758 days ago
50 Cent holds a bottle and glass, wearing layered chains and a jersey. Tyler Perry is in a black leather coat and sunglasses at a Netflix event
Pop Culture

50 Cent Denies Rivalry With Tyler Perry Over G-Unit Studios: 'He's Helping Me' (UPDATE)

The rapper and production mogul launched his massive endeavor in Shreveport, Louisiana in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams758 days ago
Kylie Jenner steps out of a car wearing a form-fitting, sleeveless black vinyl dress, holding a can of drink
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Discusses 'Exhausting' Effect of People 'Talking About My Looks Since I Was 13'

The 'Kardashians' star and businesswoman admitted on the Hulu show that the commentary has personally affected her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams763 days ago

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