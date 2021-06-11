Kim Kardashian has shed more light on her decision to leave Kanye West.

The reality TV star spoke candidly about her crumbling marriage in the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was reportedly filmed one month before she filed for divorce. The episode included an emotional scene in which Kim reveals the moment she realized her marriage was no longer working. She told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she was tired of all the “extravagance” and felt like she had “no one to share life with,” before referencing her and Kanye’s long-distance relationship.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” Kim said. “I thought, ‘That’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me. And that’s not what I want.”

In 2019, Kanye purchased a ranch in Cody, Wyoming, and has spent most of his time in the Cowboy State while Kim and their children remained in California. Kim went on to admit she was initially comfortable with their unconventional situation, but has since come to realize she wanted more out of a romantic relationship.

“I always thought, that’s totally fine. I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I’m on this ride with him. And I was OK with that,” she said. “I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s the little things is what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I’m grateful for those experiences but I think I’m ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot.”

She continued: “Obviously, complete bliss is not a full reality, but if I can have it more, a majority of the time, that’s all I wanna do. Wherever that takes me, I just want my pure happiness. That’s what I’m working on, figuring out how to get there.”

The KUWTK series finale aired Thursday night, nearly 14 years after it premiered on E!.