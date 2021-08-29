After Kanye West brought Marilyn Manson out for his Chicago listening event this past week, and after he included the rocker who has been accused of sexual and emotional abuse on Donda track “Jail Pt 2,” Evan Rachel Wood has seemingly spoken out.

Wood, the Golden Globe-nominated actress who previously accused Manson of grooming and abusing her, took to Instagram Sunday, hours after the release of Donda, to share a message: “You get what you give.”

Wood’s post was a cover of the popular track by the New Radicals, which she sang with a guitarist by her side at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood Saturday, TMZ reports.

“For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you,” she wrote in her video’s caption. “Don’t give up.”

Manson—real name Brian Warner—currently has multiple allegations against him including four lawsuits, with Wood first accusing him back in Feburary. She did so in an Instagram post, in which she called him a “dangerous man” who “brainwashed and manipulated” her into submission.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

Manson and Wood were first reported to be dating in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010, before splitting months later. Since Wood came forward, several other women have done the same, accusing Manson of denying them food, demanding “extremely frequent sex,” and other forms of abuse, with four lawsuits now against Manson and Loma Vista Recordings since dropping the singer.