Netflix is bringing us a big three of box office titans for its upcoming film, Red Notice.

The action-comedy, which just got a trailer, stars, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays an FBI agent on the hunt for two rival criminals (Reynolds and Gadot). Eventually, The Rock is forced to team up with Reynolds’ con artist to stop Gadot’s thief, who takes them on a wild goose chase around the globe.

Red Notice was originally produced by Universal Pictures, but after Netflix acquired the distribution rights, the $200 million movie will become the most expensive ever released on the streaming service. And although much of the film was shot under COVID-19 protocols, director Rawson Marshall Thurber seems to have pulled it off as though it was shot in the before times.

This isn’t the first time Johnson and Thurber have worked together. The two first partnered up in 2018 for The Rock’s action film, Skyscraper.

But that’s neither here nor there. Today is about Red Notice, and you can watch the trailer for what Johnson calls “Netflix’s biggest film ever,” up top.

And catch Red Notice when it drops on Netflix on November 12.