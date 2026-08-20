Post Malone and Christy Lee Get Engaged Less Than a Year After Their Split

As reported by TMZ , the 31-year-old singer-songwriter rekindled his romance with Lee sometime earlier this year after they split last year. Now she’s been spotted with a big engagement ring on her left ring finger, indicating that they got engaged during an outing with friends in Utah. In videos and photos shared by friends, Lee prominently showed off her engagement ring and locked lips with the F-1 Trillion artist.

Post Malone has gotten engaged to Christy Lee, with whom he was first romantically linked last year.

Malone, who kicked off the European leg of his Big Ass Stadium Tour 2 earlier this month, first started dating Lee last year, but they called off the relationship after a couple of months of dating. They later reconciled, but it’s unclear when, exactly, they started dating again.

This is Malone’s second engagement after he proposed to and had a daughter with Hee Sung ‘Jamie’ Park. They split sometime in 2024, and she sought primary physical custody of their daughter but indicated she would be open to joint custody.

Post Malone is also expected to follow up his country album F-1 Trillion later this year with a double record tentatively titled The Eternal Buzz, which he teased in April. In an interview with USA Today last year, his tour guitarist, Derek Wells, indicated that Posty’s next project will expand on his embrace of country music.

“There's also more fiddle, pedal steel, guitar solos,” said Wells, who noted that Malone has really been putting in the work when it comes to performing his country material in a live setting. “Where we started as two feet over the line into traditional country on F-1 Trillion has turned into head, chest, shoulders and feet across the line on where we're headed with the next batch of songs.”