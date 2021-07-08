Dua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in a newly announced spy thriller, Argylle, from director Matthew Vaughn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’ll be joining a big-time cast that includes: Henry Cavill, Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and John Cena.

Lipa will also have new music for the movie’s title track and score.

The film will be based on a forthcoming spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway. THR writes that the movie will follow “the world’s greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.”

Shooting is slated for August in Europe. It’s expected to be the first of three films.

Vaughn has directed, written and produced the first two Kingsman movies, and is also filling those same roles for the third one that’s set to come out just before Christmas 2021. He also directed, wrote and produced Kick-Ass (2010) and directed and wrote X-Men: First Class (2011).

Argyle’s script will be done by Jason Fuchs, whose previous credits include Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” Vaughn said, referencing the James Bond novels. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

THR adds that Conway’s debut book is set to get a major launch when it comes out in 2022.