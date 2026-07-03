Featured
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'When They See Us,' here are the Emmy nominees we think should & will win at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.Frazier Tharpe
With Netflix’s Red Notice release, we’ve decided to rank Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best movies of all time, including San Andreas, Hobbs & Shaw, and more.William Goodman
From 'Memento' and 'King of New York' to 'Shottas' and 'Colors', Complex TV has you covered for movies in July.Khal
Pop Culture
Timothée Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson Movie Rumor: Are They Actually Starring Together in A24 Thriller?
After the rumor caught fire on social media, we try to parse out the truth.Trace William Cowen