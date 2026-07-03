10 New Things We Learned About LeBron James and the Lakers From the New Book “A Hollywood Ending”
Featured
Sports
“A Hollywood Ending” is a new deeply reported book about the LeBron-era Lakers. Here are 10 things we learned from the book.Thomas Golianopoulos
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.Brent Eickhoff
The Hitman's Bodyguard exploded in theaters in 2017, and now, for it's highly-anticipated follow up, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson return with Salma Hayek.Jerry L. Barrow
'Captain Marvel' is the type of decent origin story Marvel can make in its sleep and not much more.Frazier Tharpe