Samuel L Jackson

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Tulsa King' Spin-Off 'Frisco King' Still Filming in Texas, But No Release Date Yet
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Frisco King’ Turns Texas Into ‘Tulsa King’ Country

Taylor Sheridan, Samuel L. Jackson, and a Texas-sized production push: what new on-set clues reveal about the story and scale of ‘Frisco King.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
'Tulsa King' Spinoff Starring Samuel L. Jackson Needs Extras in Texas
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff Is Now Casting in Texas

From cheerleaders at a car wash to a sheriff’s deputy, here’s how North Texans can land paid background roles on Paramount+’s ‘Frisco King.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson's 'NOLA King' in Flux, Renamed 'Frisco King' and No Release Date
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff Just Made a Major Move to Texas

Samuel L. Jackson’s Russell Lee Washington Jr. leaves New Orleans behind as the ‘Tulsa King’ spinoff shifts to Texas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
'Tulsa King' Season Finale Sets Up Samuel L. Jackson's 'NOLA King' Spinoff
Pop Culture

'Tulsa King' Season Finale Sets Up Samuel L. Jackson's 'NOLA King' Spinoff

'NOLA King' will star Samuel L. Jackson as Russell L. Washington.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Samuel L. Jackson (L) and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City/Tupac Shakur
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Recalls Wife Latanya Getting 2Pac to Apologize for Cussing on Set of ‘Juice'

The entertainers were on the set of 'Juice' set when 2Pac was loudly cussing around a group of older women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams241 days ago
Advertisement
Samuel L. Jackson's 'NOLA King' Character to be Introduced in 'Tulsa King' Season Finale Episodes
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson's 'NOLA King' Character to be Introduced in 'Tulsa King'

Jackson will be playing Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the spin-off of the popular Paramount+ series.

Bernadette Giacomazzo243 days ago
Sylvester Stallone Says Working with Samuel L. Jackson on 'Tulsa King' Made Him 'Nervous'
Pop Culture

Sylvester Stallone Says Working With Samuel L. Jackson on 'Tulsa King' Made Him 'Nervous'

The 'Rocky' star compared acting opposite Samuel L. Jackson in 'Tulsa King' to a boxing match.

Bernadette Giacomazzo287 days ago
NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Recalls Trading Lines with Samuel L. Jackson
Sports

NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Recalls Trading Lines With Samuel L. Jackson

The NFL great spoke exclusively to Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo297 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Jackson Mark 45 Years of Marriage With Trip to Cannes

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Jackson celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary with a trip to the French Riviera.

Jaelani Turner-Williams332 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Enters Taylor Sheridan’s Iconic Star-Studded TV Universe

He joins a who's who of legendary actors who have found success under the umbrella of Taylor Sheridan shows.

Lucille Barilla344 days ago
Advertisement
'Tulsa King' Spin-Off 'NOLA King,' Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Gets New Showrunner
Pop Culture

'Tulsa King' Spin-Off 'NOLA King' Starring Samuel L. Jackson Gets New Showrunner

The show, which has not been formally green-lit at Paramount+, just lost Dave Erickson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo365 days ago
Scarlett Johansson
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Becomes the Highest-Grossing Film Star in Hollywood

At 40-years-old, she has officially become the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood history.

Isabella Torregiani373 days ago
Samuel L Jackson in a patriotic outfit and another in casual clothing perform on stage with dancers and Kendrick Lamar. A camera operator films them.
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Had 'Oh Sh*t' Moment When He Realized Weight of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set

The beloved actor says he didn't know the full scope of the performance until dress rehearsal.

Trace William Cowen406 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson
Style

Samuel L. Jackson Wore Custom Bode at Super Bowl LIX

The brand revealed it was behind his patriotic ensemble.

Trey Alston522 days ago
SZA and Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Music

Kendrick Super Bowl Performance: All the Guests Who Made an Appearance

A handful of Dot's friends made an appearance during his halftime show.

tara mahadevan523 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App