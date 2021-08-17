Disney+ has shared the official trailer for Star Wars: Visions.

For the new anthology series, Disney and Lucasfilm tapped seven Japanese anime studios to reimagine Star Wars in nine short films, using various styles of anime, according to IndieWire. The limited Star Wars: Visions will be released in English and Japanese on Disney+ on Sept. 22.

The cast for the English-language version boasts a number of A-listers, like Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, Karen Fukuhara, Henry Golding, David Harbour, and George Takei. Also present is Star Wars veteran Temuera Morrison, who has voiced Boba Fett and played him in live-action on The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. The Japanese-language version of Visions also has its own set of actors and actresses.

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” EP and Lucasfilm VP of franchise content James Waugh said in a statement. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

The Japanese studios participating in Star Wars: Visions include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.

“Each one of these studios that we approached, we found hardcore Star Wars fans,” Lucasfilm executive producer Jacqui Lopez said at the Anime Expo. “They all had a story they wanted to tell.”

It’s worth noting that one of George Lucas’ biggest inspirations for his original trilogy was Akira Kurosawa, particularly Seven Samurai.

Watch the English trailer above and the Japanese trailer below.