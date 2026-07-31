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A young animated character rides a large, fluffy creature at sunset, with trees silhouetted in the background.
Pop Culture

'Avatar: Seven Havens' Set to Debut on Paramount+ in October: Watch the New Teaser Trailer

Fans have 26 episodes of the series to look forward to, with the focus on a young Earthbender who finds out she’s the new Avatar after Korra.

Trace William Cowen14 days ago
XXXTentacion/Love and Carl Jones
Music

Exclusive: XXXTENTACION-Inspired Animated Feature 'Make Out Hill' Announced

The feature marks a partnership between X’s estate and the Martian Blueberry animation studio.

Trace William Cowen28 days ago
Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants in costume at the Kids' Choice Awards Argentina 2016, posing on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

Yes, Patrick Star Really Is Dropping an Album as Part of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Day Celebration

The larger celebration will span TV, video games, and theme parks.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
Carey Means.
Pop Culture

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Star Carey Means Says He's Facing Homelessness: 'Please Help!!'

The voice actor, who played Frylock in the beloved animated series, says rising rent and medical setbacks have him and his wife struggling financially.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Bad Bunny in white outfit and sunglasses at a "Caught Stealing" premiere backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bad Bunny Joins 'Toy Story 5' Cast as Pizza With Sunglasses

Pizza with Sunglasses is a forgotten toy living in an abandoned backyard shed.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
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Rick and Morty
Pop Culture

Dan Harmon Confirms 'Rick and Morty' Movie in Development With Dream Director

The Adult Swim co-creator revealed the show's supervising director, Jacob Hair, will be helming it.

Trey Alston80 days ago
Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for 'Sinners,' poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Swapped' Trailer Released for Michael B. Jordan’s First Post-Oscar Film

Jordan’s young niece and nephew appear in the trailer’s intro.

Holly Riordan126 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' co-director Maggie Kang in a black dress holds a gold trophy, smiling against a pink background.
Pop Culture

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Co-Director Says Sequel Will Be ‘Bigger’: ‘We Have the Big Idea Locked In'

Last month, Netflix announced that a sequel for the hit animated film was greenlit.

Alex Ocho127 days ago
Seth MacFarlane smiling in a blue jacket, with "Complex News" text in the background.
Pop Culture

Seth MacFarlane on How 'Family Guy' Cutaways 'Unintentionally' Predicted TikTok Era

"We never made any effort to adapt ourselves to the new media," MacFarlane tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
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Rei Ami in an elegant black and gold gown poses on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Pop Culture

'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Says She Surprised Her Parents By Paying Off Their Mortgage: 'A Dream'

'KPop Demon Hunters' singer Rei Ami called the moment "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
Scene from Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters.' HUNTR/X with swords, wearing colorful outfits, pose dynamically against a neon-lit background.
Pop Culture

Netflix Greenlights 'KPop Demon Hunters' Sequel With Original Directors

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will helm the follow-up to the platform's most popular title.

Alex Ocho144 days ago
Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho151 days ago
Split image. Megan Thee Stallion in a leopard print outfit smiles on the left. On the right, an animated character with an afro and similar features is shown.
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Says Viral Clip Is Not From Her Upcoming Anime Series: ‘Everybody Relax'

The rapper is setting the record straight after alleged footage from her upcoming 'Hotties' anime series was screened at a recent convention.

Alex Ocho152 days ago
Kristen Bell
Pop Culture

Kristen Bell Denies $60 Million Salary for 'Frozen' Sequels: 'That's Somebody Making Things Up'

The actress called reports about her $60M salary "absurd."

tara mahadevan158 days ago
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Vinyl records featuring artwork of an animated goat playing basketball and a close-up of a basketball with "GOAT" text.
Music

'GOAT' Soundtrack on Vinyl: How to Buy

The soundtrack for the new movie 'GOAT' is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff162 days ago

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