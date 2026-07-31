Timothée Chalamet Is 'Not Alone' in Animated Rom-Com f/ Selena Gomez, Aliens: What to Know
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Chalamet previously went the animation route as part of the cast of Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic.’Trace William Cowen
The wildly lucrative 'Shrek' franchise looks poised to continue its success with a 'Donkey' solo movie, plus next year's 'Shrek 5.'Trace William Cowen
Adult animated cartoons are on the rise again, but not every show does its source material justice. We examine what makes a good reboot, why they fail or succeed, and which dormant shows are rife with potential.Brent Eickhoff
Sokka actor Ian Ousley opens up on creative changes to Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ series, what he fought to keep in the show, the hilarious cast group chat, and much more.Jacob Kramer