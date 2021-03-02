Gina Carano has been vocal enough about her own ouster from The Mandalorian. Still, she has her defenders. Comedian and former Mandalorian co-star Bill Burr weighed in during a recent episode of the Bill Bert Podcast, saying that Carano was an “absolute sweetheart” and “super nice fucking person.”

Burr said that the firing made him worry about his own place on the series, as he’s known for controversial stand-up routines.

“It’s a weird time….Unless she did some truly horrible shit or said overtly racist shit,” Burr said about Carano. “I don’t know. I think there is just too many channels. And then you gotta do sensational shit…I don’t know what the fuck it is. I’m on that fucking show. Now, I gotta watch what the fuck I say.”

Burr went on to say that people are ravenous for cancelling celebrities, noting that his opinions on Carano could be enough to get his Mandalorian deal axed.

“And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure,” he said. “It’s how it is out there. It’s fucking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds.”

Carano claims she was bullied by the media conglomerate who removed her from the popular series after several warnings about offensive social media posts.

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” Carano said in a recent interview with Ben Shapiro. “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.”