Bill Burr is no stranger to challenging woke culture and the accepted way of thinking. Yet, when he brought this unorthodox way of critiquing society to the bright lights of Saturday Night Live, some viewers were outraged by his comments.

Burr's opening monologue had no shortage of jokes geared towards hot button issues. He attacked those who opposed coronavirus regulations and cancel culture, but it was his jokes about the appropriation of oppression that caught people off guard. Burr stated that woke culture was created for people of color but has been hijacked by white women who were looking to distance themselves from their hand in establishing racism.

Burr also questioned why the LGBTQ+ community is awarded the entire month of June while Black people are forced to cram their celebrations into a 28-day month. Instead, Burr proposed that Black History month be moved to July because the weather is better.

In a classic case of "hit dogs holler," there was a swarm of backlash for these comments from people who felt personally offended by jokes.