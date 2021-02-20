After leaving The Mandalorian cast in large part due to controversial posts she shared on social media, Gina Carano joined Ben Shapiro in an interview on The Ben Shapiro Show to discuss the dismissal.

According to Carano, she felt she was being bullied off the show for having differing opinions.

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” Carano told Shapiro. “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.”

Set to air this Sunday, Deadline revealed that Carano also suggested in the sit-down interview that she could share a story that would shed a better light on her, but it would mean she’d be “selling out” a friend.

“I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job,” she said.

Most of Carano’s recent backlash comes from a post she made to her Instagram Story, equating current-day conservatives to Jewish people during the Holocaust.

On the other hand, Carano claims that she was deliberately targeted by Disney simply for having different views.

“You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I’ve been being head-hunted (…) and you can feel it,” she said. “Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character and puts another character in place. All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like ‘Why didn’t you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?’”

Carano also defended her posts and said that she doesn’t take back anything nor how she feels.

The full chat on The Ben Shapiro Show will become available this Sunday, February 21.