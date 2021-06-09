We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: There’s simply too much TV out there. We’ve survived Peak TV, and have settled into a groove where Netflix and Amazon Prime are viable contenders against the established network television channels, but with the pandemic ushering in HBO Max, Paramount+, and a number of other streaming services, it’s extremely difficult to both afford(!) and keep up with all of the best in the world of television. That’s where we come in.

The flipside is that, with so much television, it’s hard for people to make real informed decisions on what to watch. Sure, everyone feels like they need to watch whatever is the biggest trending series on the timeline, just so they don’t get spoiled. The problem is, once that binge is over, how many of these shows are actually resonating with audiences? Hell, how many viewers can even find the series they truly connect with? It’s a real first-world problem; but while the US was still under strict quarantine protocol during the first half of 2021, all many people had was television. The hope is that people could at least stay indoors watching great television instead of, well, boring retreads of series they loved a year or two ago.

From the inner workings of your favorite superheroes and ‘90s-drenched whodunits to French thievery and the beginnings of the crack era in South Central Los Angeles, here are the best TV shows of 2021 (so far).