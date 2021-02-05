Marvel Studios has owned the superhero genre since Iron Man was released in 2008. There have been formidable opponents, but the box office behemoth has turned Hollywood upside down when it comes to cinematic universes and the power of IP for over a decade now. For many, their foray into television with their Disney+ show WandaVision was met with skepticism. The slow-burn of a limited series, which kicked off with Avengers Wanda Maximoff and The Vision living out their lives in some time-warping sitcom dreamland, has started to kick into high gear, with many who were side-eyeing the sitcom premise seemingly fully on-board now.

With the back-half of this superhero tale set to begin on Feb. 12, it made sense that we took some time to admire the show that’s been laid out thus far, as well as attempting to use our comic book knowledge to guess where this show—which Paul Bettany (Vision) has said will have major MCU ramifications—will end up by Episode 9. Here’s our mid-season check-in on WandaVision.

[Ed Note: If you aren’t caught up on WandaVision, stop reading unless you want to be spoiled. You have been warned.]