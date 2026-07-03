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Grown-ish Season 4
Pop Culture

The 'grown-ish' Cast Gears Up for Graduation in This Exclusive Season 4B Featurette

The 'growin-ish' cast sat down to give viewers a rundown of where they left off and what’s to come this season in this exclusive Season 4B featurette.

Karla Rodriguez1634 days ago
LaLa Anthony Stars in Grown-ish
Pop Culture

Watch La La Anthony Join 'grown-ish' in This Exclusive Clip

La La Anthony will be guest starring on two back to back episodes of Freeform's 'grown-ish' as fashion designer and Zoey Johnson's new boss.

Karla Rodriguez1800 days ago
Grown-ish Season 4
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch This Sneak Peak of 'grown-ish' Season 4

The Cal U gang is heading to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hook-ups, some relationship drama, and even a surprise wedding.

Karla Rodriguez1851 days ago
Cruel Summer Cast interview
Pop Culture

Exclusive: The 'Cruel Summer' Cast Shares How the Freeform Show Became an Instant Hit

Cruel Summer’s Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt, Allius Barnes &amp; Tia Napolitano on how the Freeform show became a hit, filming through a pandemic, &amp; more.

Karla Rodriguez1877 days ago
grown ish saweetie
Pop Culture

Saweetie Returns to 'grown-ish' in This Exclusive Clip

In this exclusive 'grown-ish' clip, Saweetie's character, Indigo, teaches Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) about how to put her foot down with difficult clients.

Karla Rodriguez1984 days ago
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francia raisa interview
Pop Culture

'grown-ish' Star Francia Raisa Talks Latinx Representation in Hollywood and Her Quarantine Workouts

Francia Raisa recently gave Complex some insight about her character’s journey on 'grown-ish,' what makes the show unique, and her quarantine fitness journey.

Karla Rodriguez1995 days ago
yara shahidi grown ish
Pop Culture

'grown-ish' Star Yara Shahidi Talks Zoey's Complicated Life, Saweetie Joining the Series, and More

Yara spoke to Complex about why it was important to show her 'grown-ish' character Zoey's career success that didn't include a college degree.

Karla Rodriguez2002 days ago
Saweetie Grownish
Pop Culture

'It Was a No-Brainer For Me': Saweetie Talks 'grown-ish' Acting Debut

Saweetie is making her acting debut on Season 3 of Freeform's 'grown-ish'. Here are her thoughts on getting into the acting game and her future in the field.

Karla Rodriguez2003 days ago
Grownish Trevor Jackson Yara Shahidi
Pop Culture

Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey and the 'grown-ish' Cast Reveal How the Series Mirrors Real Life

The cast of 'grown-ish' opened up to Complex about the importance of how the show tackles real-world issues from the lens of a college student.

Karla Rodriguez2003 days ago
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2021
Pop Culture

The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2021

From WandaVision to 'The Mandalorian' (Season 3), here are the 20 most anticipated TV shows and best new mini-series to watch this year.

Khal2010 days ago
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Grown ish trailer
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the 'grown-ish' Season 3 Mid-Season Trailer

The 'grown-ish' cast is back (with Saweetie and Joey Bada$$) for the mid-season premiere of the hit Freeform show, airing Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Karla Rodriguez2013 days ago
Saweetie attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Pop Culture

Saweetie Set to Make Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

For this episode, Saweetie will play a demanding rapper, Indigo, who orders main character Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), to handle a very sticky situation.

Xavier Hamilton2019 days ago
Yara Shahidi Freeform The Clock Is Ticking promo
Pop Culture

Yara Shahidi and Freeform Announce Two-Part Digital Voting Series 'The Clock Is Ticking'

Freeform wants to help you kick 2020 in the ballots, and they brought 'grown-ish' star Yara Shahidi along to help, because 'The Clock Is Ticking'.

Khal2090 days ago
Mickey Mouse on the red carpet during the Disney Legends awards during the D23 Expo
Pop Culture

A Timeline of Disney's Media Acquisitions

Disney's buying up some of the biggest media companies in the land, all leading to the debut of Disney+. Here's how they did it.

Kemet High2439 days ago

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