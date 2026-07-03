Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi Open Up About the Changes ‘grown-ish’ Fans Will See in Season 5
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Complex chatted with Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner about the show's new era, embracing their new cast members, and growing up alongside their characters.Karla Rodriguez
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Phoebe Robinson Wants to Inspire People to Embrace the Mess Through Her New Show 'Everything's Trash'
Robinson tells Complex all about her inspiration for the new scripted comedy and why it was important for her to show a different reality for women in their 30sKarla Rodriguez
Complex sat down with the 'grown-ish' cast ahead of the Season 4 premiere and talked about accountability in friendships, guiding their fans, and more.Karla Rodriguez
The best television of 2021 features superheroes, thieves, murder mysteries, and more. Here are the best TV shows of 2021, from 'WandaVision' to 'Snowfall'.Khal